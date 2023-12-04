AEW Star Advocates for More Storytelling and Entertainment Elements to Attract Casual Fans

In his podcast, AEW star Matt Hardy shared his thoughts on what he'd like to see more of in AEW:

“I would like to see a little more story and entertainment-based stuff into characters and whatnot in AEW. To … draw more casual fans in and not just hardcore wrestling fans, I feel like they’re there and the wrestling is always going to be there — that’s what Tony [Khan] loves. It is such a hard-working locker room and they have set the standard so high for matches that it gets harder and harder, and tougher and tougher to top those things. I think these guys are having such great matches week in and week out I think it’s tough to top all this stuff over and over.”

Jeff Hardy, Matt's brother, also expressed his perspective during the podcast:

“That’s where my best performing comes from, is just in the acting leading up to the matches. Not just in the ring during the matches, but showing people another side of me.”