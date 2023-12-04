Jim Ross Believes Will Ospreay's Move to AEW Was Overshadowed by WWE Survivor Series Events

Jim Ross recently spoke on a variety of topics on his Grilling JR podcast, including the significant yet underrecognized move of Will Ospreay joining AEW over WWE. This topic was somewhat overshadowed by CM Punk's return to WWE at Survivor Series.

Ross commented on his podcast, “Survivor Series was interesting. I think people have glossed over how important the Will Ospreay hire is, because he’s really, really good folks … God damn he’s amazing … He’s really a unique hand.”

He continued to commend Ospreay's in-ring abilities, noting, “He’s a spectacular performer … He’s young enough to pull off things athletically and he’s old enough to know when to draw the line because he can do anything. You don’t want to do 18 hurricanranas in one match. He could if he wanted to. He’s phenomenal.”

Ross also speculated on Ospreay's potential impact, saying, “If he gets over, if Will Ospreay gets over to the level that is expected of him and based on his amazing abilities, he could be [in] that spot where he’s one win away from British immortality,” and compared it to the iconic match between Davey Boy Smith and Bret Hart in 1992.