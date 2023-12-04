WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Jim Ross Believes Will Ospreay's Move to AEW Was Overshadowed by WWE Survivor Series Events

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 04, 2023

Jim Ross Believes Will Ospreay's Move to AEW Was Overshadowed by WWE Survivor Series Events

Jim Ross recently spoke on a variety of topics on his Grilling JR podcast, including the significant yet underrecognized move of Will Ospreay joining AEW over WWE. This topic was somewhat overshadowed by CM Punk's return to WWE at Survivor Series.

Ross commented on his podcast, “Survivor Series was interesting. I think people have glossed over how important the Will Ospreay hire is, because he’s really, really good folks … God damn he’s amazing … He’s really a unique hand.”

He continued to commend Ospreay's in-ring abilities, noting, “He’s a spectacular performer … He’s young enough to pull off things athletically and he’s old enough to know when to draw the line because he can do anything. You don’t want to do 18 hurricanranas in one match. He could if he wanted to. He’s phenomenal.”

Ross also speculated on Ospreay's potential impact, saying, “If he gets over, if Will Ospreay gets over to the level that is expected of him and based on his amazing abilities, he could be [in] that spot where he’s one win away from British immortality,” and compared it to the iconic match between Davey Boy Smith and Bret Hart in 1992.

Tony Khan Reflects on Sting's Three-Year Milestone with AEW

Tony Khan, the AEW and ROH President, expressed his thoughts on Twitter (X) during AEW Collision, marking Sting's three-year anniversary wit [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 03, 2023 02:49PM

Source: WrestlingInc.com
Tags: #aew #will ospreay #jim ross

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85190/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π