WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

News Regarding the Launch of WWE 2K24

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 04, 2023

News Regarding the Launch of WWE 2K24

There's a significant update regarding the launch of WWE 2K24, particularly concerning its availability on older generation consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One.

Andrew Marmo, previously associated with Wired Productions, shared on Twitter that the upcoming WWE 2K series game has been rated in Brazil, as per the Brazilian Government's website.

Although the 2K series from WWE is known for its annual releases, WWE 2K24 hasn't been officially announced yet. Details such as the release date, roster, cover star, and other aspects are still not confirmed.

There's been speculation about whether WWE 2K24 will move away from supporting older console generations in its next release. Many fans are eager for this shift, believing it will lead to significant improvements in gameplay and graphics.

However, for those hoping for this change, the Brazilian Government Website's rating suggests that WWE 2K24 will be available on both current and previous generation consoles. The game is expected to launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, following the pattern of its predecessors, WWE 2K23 and 2K22.


Tags: #wwe #wwe 2k24 #wwe games

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85185/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π