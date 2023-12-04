News Regarding the Launch of WWE 2K24

There's a significant update regarding the launch of WWE 2K24, particularly concerning its availability on older generation consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One.

Andrew Marmo, previously associated with Wired Productions, shared on Twitter that the upcoming WWE 2K series game has been rated in Brazil, as per the Brazilian Government's website.

Although the 2K series from WWE is known for its annual releases, WWE 2K24 hasn't been officially announced yet. Details such as the release date, roster, cover star, and other aspects are still not confirmed.

There's been speculation about whether WWE 2K24 will move away from supporting older console generations in its next release. Many fans are eager for this shift, believing it will lead to significant improvements in gameplay and graphics.

However, for those hoping for this change, the Brazilian Government Website's rating suggests that WWE 2K24 will be available on both current and previous generation consoles. The game is expected to launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, following the pattern of its predecessors, WWE 2K23 and 2K22.