WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Preview for Tonight's WWE RAW: World Championship Bout, McIntyre Clashes with Zayn, and More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 04, 2023

Preview for Tonight's WWE RAW: World Championship Bout, McIntyre Clashes with Zayn, and More

Tonight's WWE RAW is set to broadcast live from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. The evening promises high-octane action, headlined by a major main event where WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will defend his title against Jey Uso. Notably, CM Punk is not scheduled to appear tonight.

The lineup features prominent wrestlers such as Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

The announced matches for tonight include:

- WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins (c) and Jey Uso.

- A bout featuring Drew McIntyre taking on Sami Zayn.

- Nia Jax going up against Shayna Baszler.

- A tag team match with The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) facing Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh).

- A women's tag team match pitting Natalya & Tegan Nox against Katana Chance & Kayden Carter.

- A Two-Out-Of-Three Falls match with DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) versus Imperium (Giovanni Vince & Ludwig Kaiser).

- Additionally, Cody Rhodes is set to address Shinsuke Nakamura.
 
 
 


Tags: #wwe #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85182/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π