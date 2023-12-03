Tony Khan Reflects on Sting's Three-Year Milestone with AEW

Tony Khan, the AEW and ROH President, expressed his thoughts on Twitter (X) during AEW Collision, marking Sting's three-year anniversary with AEW.

“Happy three-year AEW Anniversary, Sting,” Khan posted, acknowledging Sting's tenure with the company, which is set to culminate at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, on March 3, 2024, at AEW Revolution.

In his tweet, Khan remarked, “Sting arrived in AEW three years ago today in Jacksonville, FL. at Daily’s Place and it began the final unbeaten chapter of his iconic wrestling career that ends on the three-year anniversary of his first AEW match at Revolution 2024.”

The post can be viewed on the official Twitter/x account of Tony Khan.