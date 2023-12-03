Chris Jericho Discusses Tony Khan's Strategy for Organizing AEW Pay-Per-Views

In a recent episode of his Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho shed light on Tony Khan's approach to organizing matches for AEW pay-per-views. Discussing the match scheduling for Full Gear and other events, Jericho highlighted Khan's unique strategy in arranging the bouts.
Jericho explained, “Any time you have a little bit of a street fight type thing, [it’s like] ‘Should you put a buffer match after it?'” He continued, emphasizing Khan's preference for a three-part structure in the match lineup. “And I was like ‘Tony likes to structure his cards with part 1, part 2, part 3.’ And part 3 is always match 7, 8, and 9, let’s say. And I don’t have a problem going on after that match. Somebody has to. You could’ve put on a nonsensical, nothing match, but to me, this is the way the card is structured. You want three exciting matches, and I thought if anybody could follow the street fight, we could. We did. It took a bit to get the crowd into it, but I was very happy with how we did it.”
