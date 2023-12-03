Miro Stands Up for Ric Flair Following AEW Promo Criticism,

After facing criticism for his controversial promo on AEW Rampage, where he invited young single women to his hotel room, leading AEW to modify the promo, Ric Flair received support from Miro. Miro advised Flair to ignore the negative press.

Flair expressed his frustration on Twitter:

“I Am So Tired Of Hearing All This Negativity! I Don’t Need To Work, And I Don’t Need The Money. Can’t I Simply Enjoy Being By My Dear Friend @Sting’s Side For The Next Few Months Without So Much Hatred? I Know I’m Old, But That Doesn’t Mean I Can’t Enjoy Life! I Have Earned The Right To Do Whatever I Want & I’m Exactly Where I Want To Be! I Appreciate Everything @TonyKhan, But I’m More Than Willing To Walk Away If I Am Embarrassing You And Your Company. All I Can Say Is I’m Sorry!”

In response, Miro tweeted:

“Stop reading the dirt sheets. They are poison and they do not represent the fans.”

Several wrestling personalities, including Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, and Kevin Nash, also showed their support for Flair on social media.