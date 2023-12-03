Rocky Romero Refutes Being AEW's Devil, Expresses Wishful Thinking: "I Wish I Was"

Rocky Romero has clarified that he is not the mysterious figure behind AEW's Devil mask, a role he admits he'd like to have. This enigma began when the character first appeared in late September, sparking widespread speculation among fans about the identity of the person donning MJF's former Devil mask. Romero, who has been involved with AEW, addressed these rumors in a conversation with Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl from Fightful on their show, In The Weeds.

Romero expressed his desire to be the masked individual, noting the lucrative opportunity it represents. "I wish I was because he’s about to cash in and make a whole lot of money,” he commented. He added his curiosity about the identity, expressing disappointment that it wasn't revealed at Full Gear and his anticipation for a potential revelation on December 30.