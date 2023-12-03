WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rocky Romero Refutes Being AEW's Devil, Expresses Wishful Thinking: "I Wish I Was"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 03, 2023

Rocky Romero has clarified that he is not the mysterious figure behind AEW's Devil mask, a role he admits he'd like to have. This enigma began when the character first appeared in late September, sparking widespread speculation among fans about the identity of the person donning MJF's former Devil mask. Romero, who has been involved with AEW, addressed these rumors in a conversation with Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl from Fightful on their show, In The Weeds.

Romero expressed his desire to be the masked individual, noting the lucrative opportunity it represents. "I wish I was because he’s about to cash in and make a whole lot of money,” he commented. He added his curiosity about the identity, expressing disappointment that it wasn't revealed at Full Gear and his anticipation for a potential revelation on December 30.


