Tony Khan Discusses Significance of 'All In' as AEW's Exclusive UK Event in 2024

AEW has announced its return to the UK with 'All In' next year, and Tony Khan has shared insights on why this will be AEW's only UK event for the time being. In a discussion with The Athletic, Khan emphasized the importance of focusing solely on this event for their UK presence.

Khan, contemplating the possibility of additional UK shows, stated, “It’s something I’ve considered. But I’m going to make sure that AEW All In is the only show AEW is going to do in England this year. And that is a very specific statement. Someday, maybe we could add more shows in England, make it a regular event and do more touring there. I am not limiting us to other places outside of England, but I do think that’s a good guarantee for 2024. And if we make stops in other places around Europe or nearby, that could be beneficial and would make sense.”

He added, “Making All In the sole focus of our English operation is really important, and looking at other places around Europe, or even around the UK; the possibilities are interesting. Eventually, I’d like to expand our English touring and do more events — but once we’ve established All In as the premier wrestling tradition.”

Scheduled for August 25th at Wembley Stadium, 'All In' has already achieved significant success, with Khan revealing that ticket sales on the first day surpassed $4 million.