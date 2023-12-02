WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Cuts Ric Flair's Controversial Remark from Broadcast Amidst Backlash

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 02, 2023

Ric Flair found himself embroiled in controversy following an inappropriate comment he made during a recent appearance with fellow wrestling icon Sting at a taping of the show "Rampage" in Minneapolis. While the exact words Flair uttered were not aired on the program, they quickly spread online, sparking widespread criticism.

Flair is quoted as saying “18-28 no boyfriends, no husbands, meet me at my hotel room.”

The comment was deemed offensive and inappropriate by many, who viewed it as promoting predatory behavior. Flair, facing mounting backlash, issued a statement expressing his regret and willingness to step away from the company if his presence caused further distress.

AEW, the wrestling promotion that airs "Rampage," reportedly took notice of the controversy and ultimately decided to edit out Flair's remark from the broadcast. This move suggests that the company is taking the issue seriously and recognizes the potential harm caused by such comments.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 02, 2023 03:38PM


Tags: #aew #rampage #ric flair

