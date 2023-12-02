Chris Jericho Makes Surprise Appearance at Vietnam Pro Wrestling Show

Chris Jericho made an unannounced appearance at a pro wrestling show in Vietnam, much to the delight of the fans in attendance.

Jericho, who is currently a member of the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) roster, was on a bit of a break from his duties and decided to head to Vietnam to support the Vietnam Pro Wrestling (VPW) promotion.

Jericho had previously had VPW founder Rocky Huynh and English-language commentator Carey Wass as guests on his podcast, and that appearance apparently led to him wanting to check out the promotion in person. Jericho's surprise appearance was captured on video and posted to TikTok. In the video, Jericho can be seen walking through the crowd and being greeted by several people in the ring.

Jericho's appearance is a big boost for VPW, which is a relatively new promotion. The promotion is currently filming a documentary about its history, and Jericho's appearance is sure to be a major part of that documentary.