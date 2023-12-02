WWE Cashing In On Randy Orton's 'Daddy's Back' Catchphrase With New T-Shirt

Following Randy Orton's recent return to WWE, the WWE Shop has quickly launched new merchandise to celebrate his comeback.

Orton reappeared in the Men’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2023, held last Saturday at the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Since his return, Orton has embraced a new catchphrase. He introduced "Daddy’s back!" during promos on this week’s WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown. This phrase was notably directed at Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day, known as “Mami,” and also at Paul Heyman, where Orton instructed him to relay the message to Roman Reigns.

Capitalizing on the hype around the new catchphrase, which fans were chanted en masse at WWE SmackDown at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Friday night, WWE Shop has released the first-ever official “Daddy’s back” t-shirt for Randy Orton.