WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE Cashing In On Randy Orton's 'Daddy's Back' Catchphrase With New T-Shirt

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 02, 2023

WWE Cashing In On Randy Orton's 'Daddy's Back' Catchphrase With New T-Shirt

Following Randy Orton's recent return to WWE, the WWE Shop has quickly launched new merchandise to celebrate his comeback.

Orton reappeared in the Men’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2023, held last Saturday at the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Since his return, Orton has embraced a new catchphrase. He introduced "Daddy’s back!" during promos on this week’s WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown. This phrase was notably directed at Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day, known as “Mami,” and also at Paul Heyman, where Orton instructed him to relay the message to Roman Reigns.

Capitalizing on the hype around the new catchphrase, which fans were chanted en masse at WWE SmackDown at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Friday night, WWE Shop has released the first-ever official “Daddy’s back” t-shirt for Randy Orton.


Tags: #wwe #randy orton

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85169/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π