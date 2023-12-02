The Undertaker Praises Chris Benoit as a 'Wrestling Machine' on His Podcast

The Undertaker and Chris Benoit had several encounters throughout their WWE careers. The Undertaker, on his "Six Feet Under" podcast, recently spoke about his personal Mount Rushmore of wrestlers under six feet tall.

He named Chris Benoit, Kurt Angle, AJ Styles, and Eddie Guerrero as his foremost choices.

Highlights from the podcast include:

Regarding Chris Benoit's inclusion in his list of top smaller wrestlers, The Undertaker said, “I’m gonna go with The Crippler, Chris Benoit. Again, a wrestling machine, [he] just, could go … He was that guy, he was not a big guy at all, but when he got going, you forgot. You forgot that he was such a small guy in stature.”

About his in-ring experiences with Benoit, The Undertaker commented, “I worked with him a few times and had some really, really outstanding matches with him. I did know when I worked with Chris that I needed to put my track shoes on because it was gonna be go time.”