Latest Ticket Sales Figures for AEW Worlds End 2023

The AEW Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view is scheduled for Saturday, December 30, 2023, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. The event begins with a pre-show at 7pm ET, followed by the main card at 8pm ET.

The main event features AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF taking on Samoa Joe. Additionally, the event will include the finals of the Continental Classic Tournament.

According to WrestleTix, 6,818 tickets have been sold for the event, with 1,623 still available. The venue is arranged to accommodate a total of 8,441 spectators.