WWE NXT Live Results From Citrus Spring, FL (12/1/23)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 02, 2023

The following are the results from the WWE NXT live event held on Friday in Citrus Spring, FL.

Nathan Frazer emerged victorious over Andrzej Hughes-Murray.

Valentina Feroz won against Breanna Covington.

Trey Bearhill triumphed over a new recruit.

NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar & Oro Mensah, accompanied by Jakara Jackson, defeated Edris Enofe & Malik Blade.

Dante Chen secured a win over Javier Bernal.

In a fatal 4-way match, Trick Williams came out on top against Lexis King, Josh Briggs, and Dijak.

The team of Thea Hail, Jacy Jayne & Jade Gentile won against Stevie Turner, Tatum Paxley & Izzi Dame.

Fallon Henley defeated Kiana James in a lumberjack match, which was followed by a brawl.

Luca Crusifino was victorious over Andre Chase.

In the NXT Women’s Title Match, Lyra Valkyria (c) successfully defended her title against Lash Legend, who was accompanied by NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, and Jakara Jackson. 


 


Tags: #wwe #nxt #results

