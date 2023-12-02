Danhausen Secures Win in Comeback Match at AEW Rampage

Danhausen triumphed in his comeback match during this week's AEW Rampage, securing a win. He joined forces with Orange Cassidy, HOOK, and Trent Baretta in an eight-person tag team match against the team of Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds. The victory was clinched by Danhausen who successfully executed a roll-up pin on Menard.

This bout marked Danhausen's return to the ring following an injury hiatus since AEW Revolution, where he incurred a torn pectoral muscle. His television return was on the November 22nd episode of Dynamite.

For the first time since last March, Danhausen is back in the Ringhausen!



Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@DanhausenAD | @EvilUno pic.twitter.com/ETk7dhI6sQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 2, 2023







