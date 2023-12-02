WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Danhausen Secures Win in Comeback Match at AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 02, 2023

Danhausen triumphed in his comeback match during this week's AEW Rampage, securing a win. He joined forces with Orange Cassidy, HOOK, and Trent Baretta in an eight-person tag team match against the team of Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds. The victory was clinched by Danhausen who successfully executed a roll-up pin on Menard.

This bout marked Danhausen's return to the ring following an injury hiatus since AEW Revolution, where he incurred a torn pectoral muscle. His television return was on the November 22nd episode of Dynamite.

