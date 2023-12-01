WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Confirms Bryan Danielson's Continued AEW Appearances Post Full-Time Career

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 01, 2023

In a recent discussion with The Athletic, Tony Khan, the CEO of AEW, shared insights about Bryan Danielson's career trajectory. Danielson has declared his intention to conclude his tenure as a full-time wrestler in the upcoming year. Khan revealed that despite this change, Danielson will maintain his association with AEW, albeit in a less frequent capacity.

Khan stated, “Bryan and I made an agreement three years to the week before AEW All In 2024. The agreement was that Bryan would wrestle (full-time) for three years. Even three years in advance of the expiration of the agreement, I was already clawing for him to stay. He will stay with us in spirit and sometimes, occasionally, make sporadic appearances with us. But the end of the full-time run with us is going to be in 2024.” 

Source: theathletic.com
Tags: #aew #bryan danielson #tony khan

