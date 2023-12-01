Reason Behind Britt Baker's Recent Absence from AEW Television

Wrestling News Source has learned from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Britt Baker's absence from AEW Collision in Pittsburgh last Saturday was due to illness, which made it impossible for her to travel.

In addition to her recent illness, Baker has been contending with persistent back problems, an issue that has been troubling her for some time. This has influenced her recent wrestling appearances, where she has primarily been involved in enhancing the status of other wrestlers, rather than competing herself. Notably, Baker has not appeared on television since these issues began. She has openly expressed her frustration over this, particularly upset about not having any in-ring promo time on Dynamite throughout the year.

The report also mentions that Baker was not the only one affected by illness recently. Several other talents were also sick last week. This situation led AEW President Tony Khan to address the audience directly at the taping, both before and after the event, to explain the circumstances. In a gesture of goodwill, Khan remained at the venue after the show to take photographs with young fans.