Daniel Cormier Reveals His Favorite Wrestler

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 01, 2023

During a recent episode of The MMA Hour, as reported by Fightful, Daniel Cormier expressed immense admiration for WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. Cormier regards him as his all-time favorite wrestler.

Cormier's words were: "My boy Gunther, he’s so good. He’s my favorite wrestler of all time. He’s my favorite. He has surpassed the Macho Man. I love Seth, but Gunther…I got into a fight a while back with Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks because they were doing too many flips. It really pissed me off, all the flips. I was like, ‘What about a bodyslam? A splash?’ Gunther’s moves are a sleeper hold, a powerbomb, and he does this splash off the top. It’s awesome."

Source: Fightful for transcription
