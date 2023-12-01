WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW's Bandido Releases Statement on His TV Absence

Bandido, who has been absent from wrestling since the June 14th, 2023 AEW Rampage taping, recently released a statement about his ongoing recovery from a wrist injury:

“Hello everyone!! I’m not fine! My wrist still bad and I thought this was the last part of my recovery! I have three options to fix my wrist, two of them need surgery again. the other way is with physiotherapy but we need to wait and see how the wrist responds. I feel very bad because I just started my new chapter in AEW and now I don’t have clean how long time it will take outside to the ring. I’m very sorry with the company and the fans who still supporting me in this bad time.

I’m trying to do my best in this hard time of my life and I hope see you All as soon as possible thank you very much for all your love ❤️

Bandido.”

