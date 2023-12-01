WWE Unveils 21 Live Events for Its 2024 Tour Schedule

WWE issued the following statement:
Tickets For All Events Including NXT Vengeance Day On Sale Friday, December 8
STAMFORD, Conn., December 1, 2023 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 21 live events as part of the company’s 2024 touring schedule. Tickets for each live event, including NXT Vengeance Day which takes place Sunday, Feb. 4 in Clarksville, Tenn., go on sale next Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m. local.
The schedule includes:
Sunday, February 4
Corbin, Ky.
Road to WrestleMania
The Corbin Arena
Sunday, February 4
Clarksville, Tenn.
NXT Vengeance Day
F&M Bank Arena
Saturday, March 2
Palm Springs, Calif.
Road to WrestleMania
Acrisure Arena
Sunday, March 3
Bakersfield, Calif.
Road to WrestleMania
Mechanics Bank Arena
Saturday, March 9
Alexandria, La.
Road to WrestleMania
Rapides Coliseum
Sunday, March 10
Lafayette, La.
Road to WrestleMania
Cajundome
Friday, March 15
Memphis, Tenn.
SmackDown
FedExForum
Saturday, March 16
Augusta, Ga.
Road to WrestleMania
James Brown Arena
Sunday, March 17
North Charleston, S.C.
Road to WrestleMania
North Charleston Coliseum
Monday, March 18
Raleigh, N.C.
RAW
PNC Arena
