WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE Unveils 21 Live Events for Its 2024 Tour Schedule

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 01, 2023

WWE Unveils 21 Live Events for Its 2024 Tour Schedule

WWE issued the following statement:

WWE® ANNOUNCES 21 LIVE EVENTS AS PART OF 2024 TOUR

Tickets For All Events Including NXT Vengeance Day On Sale Friday, December 8

STAMFORD, Conn., December 1, 2023 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 21 live events as part of the company’s 2024 touring schedule. Tickets for each live event, including NXT Vengeance Day which takes place Sunday, Feb. 4 in Clarksville, Tenn., go on sale next Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m. local.

 
The schedule includes:

Sunday, February 4

Corbin, Ky.

Road to WrestleMania

The Corbin Arena

Sunday, February 4

Clarksville, Tenn.

NXT Vengeance Day

F&M Bank Arena

Saturday, March 2

Palm Springs, Calif.

Road to WrestleMania

Acrisure Arena

Sunday, March 3

Bakersfield, Calif.

Road to WrestleMania

Mechanics Bank Arena

Saturday, March 9

Alexandria, La.

Road to WrestleMania

Rapides Coliseum

Sunday, March 10

Lafayette, La.

Road to WrestleMania

Cajundome

Friday, March 15

Memphis, Tenn.

SmackDown

FedExForum

Saturday, March 16

Augusta, Ga.

Road to WrestleMania

James Brown Arena

Sunday, March 17

North Charleston, S.C.

Road to WrestleMania

North Charleston Coliseum

Monday, March 18

Raleigh, N.C.

RAW

PNC Arena


Tags: #wwe #wwe live

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85143/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π