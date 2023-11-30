WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
MLW Shows Interest in Acquiring QT Marshall After His Departure from AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 30, 2023

MLW has shown interest in former AEW star QT Marshall, as reported by Fightful Select. They were reportedly surprised to see him available on the market. MLW intends to discuss potential roles with Marshall, who currently holds a title in AAA, for both in-ring and behind-the-scenes work.

Recognizing his versatility, MLW sees him as a valuable asset, especially as they are currently overhauling their front office. Marshall's experience in similar roles at AEW makes him an attractive candidate for MLW. Additionally, WWE remains a possible destination for Marshall, with several advocates within WWE supporting his involvement in various capacities.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 30, 2023 02:08PM


