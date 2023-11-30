WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update on Sammy Guevara's Injury Status

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 30, 2023

Sammy Guevara sustained a concussion during the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view. He was part of a team with Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita, facing off against Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi.

Post-event, Don Callis stated that Guevara couldn't compete due to health reasons, but did not specify it was a concussion.

Tay Melo and Guevara recently celebrated the birth of their first child on Tuesday.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Guevara has been medically cleared to wrestle again, having received approval about a week earlier. However, with the impending birth of their daughter, it was decided that Guevara would return to the ring after the baby's arrival.

