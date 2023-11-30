AEW Rampage SPOILERS For 12/1/2023

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

TheDecember 1, 2023, episode of AEW Rampage, which was pre-recorded at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN, featured an action-packed lineup.

The night saw a thrilling eight-man tag team match where Orange Cassidy, Hook, Danhausen, and Trent Beretta emerged victorious against The Dark Order (comprising Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds), “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard, and “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker.

In a special segment, wrestling legends Sting and Ric Flair engaged the audience with captivating promos, adding a nostalgic flair to the evening.

The trios matches of the night were a display of teamwork and athleticism. Powerhouse Hobbs, Konosuke Takeshita, and Kyle Fletcher, representing The Don Callis Family, overpowered three enhancement talents in a dominant display. In another trios match, Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida, and Skye Blue triumphed over The Outcasts (Saraya and Ruby Soho) and Anna Jay in a competitive bout.

The final trios match saw Penta El Zero Miedo, El Hijo del Vikingo, and Komander defeat The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) and Brian Cage. The match ended in a dramatic fashion as Cage abandoned his team, walking out and leaving them at a disadvantage.

These results set the stage for an exciting broadcast of AEW Rampage, showcasing the diverse talent and dynamic storylines that continue to captivate wrestling fans worldwide.