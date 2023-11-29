Tonight's AEW Dynamite Preview: More Continental Classic Action, Christian Cage and More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 29, 2023

This evening's AEW Dynamite is set to broadcast live from Minneapolis, MN, at the Target Center.

The episode will highlight the ongoing Continental Classic, focusing on the Gold League with three scheduled matches. Bryan Danielson is expected to join as a special guest commentator.

Here's the lineup for tonight's show:

Continental Classic Gold League Match: Jon Moxley vs. Jay Lethal

Continental Classic Gold League Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Rush

Continental Classic Gold League Match: Jay White vs. Swerve Strickland

Additionally, Christian Cage will address Adam Copeland's challenge for the Dynamite TNT Title match slated for December 6.