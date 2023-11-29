WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's AEW Dynamite Preview: More Continental Classic Action, Christian Cage and More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 29, 2023

This evening's AEW Dynamite is set to broadcast live from Minneapolis, MN, at the Target Center.

The episode will highlight the ongoing Continental Classic, focusing on the Gold League with three scheduled matches. Bryan Danielson is expected to join as a special guest commentator.

Here's the lineup for tonight's show:

  • Continental Classic Gold League Match: Jon Moxley vs. Jay Lethal
  • Continental Classic Gold League Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Rush
  • Continental Classic Gold League Match: Jay White vs. Swerve Strickland

Additionally, Christian Cage will address Adam Copeland's challenge for the Dynamite TNT Title match slated for December 6.

Cody Rhodes Reacts to QT Marshall Leaving AEW

Cody Rhodes recently commented on QT Marshall's decision to leave AEW. Marshall had announced his departure from AEW through a detailed soc [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 28, 2023 05:22PM


Tags: #aew #dynamite

