Mercedes Moné Prepares for Wrestling Comeback with In-Ring Training

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 29, 2023

Mercedes Moné is gearing up for her comeback to wrestling.

After sustaining an ankle injury in May, the CEO and ex-IWGP Women's Champion has been sidelined. Although Moné made an appearance at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium and continued to attend public events, she has been largely out of wrestling action during her recovery. However, it appears her recovery is almost complete.

Moné has uploaded a new video on her YouTube channel, showcasing her return to training in the ring. It's exciting to see this leading figure in the industry back in action, but it's still unclear whether she will return to STARDOM/NJPW, join AEW, or possibly return to WWE. Her injury previously interrupted plans to crown her as the inaugural NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion.

You can watch her video on her YouTube channel.


Tags: #njpw #mercedes mone

