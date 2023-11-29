WWE Starts Building Anticipation for Nikkita Lyons' NXT Comeback

Nikkita Lyons is making her way back to the ring.

In February, Lyons suffered an ACL injury requiring surgery, sidelining her from NXT. However, this week's NXT episode on USA started to hype her return. The episode featured an Instagram video of Lyons training, vigorously working out with a heavy bag, signaling her readiness for an NXT comeback.

Additionally, Lyons made a brief appearance in the audience during the show. Commentator Vic Joseph remarked, “The women’s division is about to get a whole lot better because Nikkita Lyons is almost back to 100 percent. Nikkita Lyons is ready to roar once more in NXT.”