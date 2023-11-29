WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Starts Building Anticipation for Nikkita Lyons' NXT Comeback

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 29, 2023

Nikkita Lyons is making her way back to the ring.

In February, Lyons suffered an ACL injury requiring surgery, sidelining her from NXT. However, this week's NXT episode on USA started to hype her return. The episode featured an Instagram video of Lyons training, vigorously working out with a heavy bag, signaling her readiness for an NXT comeback.

Additionally, Lyons made a brief appearance in the audience during the show. Commentator Vic Joseph remarked, “The women’s division is about to get a whole lot better because Nikkita Lyons is almost back to 100 percent. Nikkita Lyons is ready to roar once more in NXT.”

Tags: #wwe #nxt #nikkita lyons

