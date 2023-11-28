WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cody Rhodes Reacts to QT Marshall Leaving AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 28, 2023

Cody Rhodes recently commented on QT Marshall's decision to leave AEW.

Marshall had announced his departure from AEW through a detailed social media post. It's been reported that he was looking for more opportunities as a wrestler and was becoming dissatisfied with the direction of AEW's creative content. 

 Rhodes introduced Marshall as a character in AEW in 2019 and even had a brief rivalry with him before Rhodes's return to WWE. Rhodes reposted Marshall’s announcement and commended him for his contributions, saying, "Did the work – was essential in making so many memories for fans & has been so instrumental in helping countless wrestlers. A pros’ PRO. We almost became friends ha. I can’t wait to see what you do next! An OG and outstanding “num 2” through his tenure. Congratulations QT on the run so far."


