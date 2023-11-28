Cody Rhodes Reacts to QT Marshall Leaving AEW

Cody Rhodes recently commented on QT Marshall's decision to leave AEW.

Marshall had announced his departure from AEW through a detailed social media post. It's been reported that he was looking for more opportunities as a wrestler and was becoming dissatisfied with the direction of AEW's creative content.

Rhodes introduced Marshall as a character in AEW in 2019 and even had a brief rivalry with him before Rhodes's return to WWE. Rhodes reposted Marshall’s announcement and commended him for his contributions, saying, "Did the work – was essential in making so many memories for fans & has been so instrumental in helping countless wrestlers. A pros’ PRO. We almost became friends ha. I can’t wait to see what you do next! An OG and outstanding “num 2” through his tenure. Congratulations QT on the run so far."