Insight into Bryan Danielson's Involvement in CM Punk's AEW Termination Process

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 28, 2023

AEW President Tony Khan, in his remarks about CM Punk's dismissal from AEW, indicated that he consulted a “discipline committee” before reaching his final decision. According to Fightful Select, this committee was composed of three individuals: AEW General Counsel Chris Peck, Bryan Danielson, and an external lawyer. Fightful's report highlighted Bryan Danielson's role in the process.

The report quoted sources from the AEW roster regarding Danielson's involvement.

“When asking sources on the AEW roster about his inclusion, one called him an ‘appropriate moral compass who exemplifies objectivity’ and said that he effectively headed up and was the face of the disciplinary committee. Danielson was said to have spoken to the roster when addressing them about Punk’s termination, and noted that the decision was a particularly hard one. He cited the positives that CM Punk brought and his longstanding friendship with Punk, but said that it was the decision that had to be made.”

Additionally, earlier in the year, Tony Khan expressed his desire for Bryan Danielson to take over the booking of AEW shows in the event of his (Khan's) absence.

