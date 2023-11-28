WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
QT Marshall Alleges AEW Shifting Towards 'NJPW-Style' Focus

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 28, 2023

On Monday, QT Marshall announced he is leaving AEW. Nick Hausman from HausOfWrestling.com reported that this news didn't come as a surprise to those in AEW and WWE. Marshall, who had been a backstage coach at AEW, reportedly wants to shift his focus to in-ring performing. His influence backstage is said to have waned notably after the departure of his friend Cody Rhodes.

Marshall seems more interested in wrestling for WWE than in a role at the Performance Center, given that he already runs his own training school. Hausman mentioned, "those we spoke with close to the WWE side said they were skeptical that WWE would be interested in hiring Marshall strictly as a performer but were unsure of how much pull Rhodes has at the moment."

Regarding Marshall's views on AEW's direction, Hausman added, "Based on those I have spoken with close to Marshall, he was alluding to the fact he believes AEW is heading in a more NJPW-related direction that is more focused on matches than storytelling. When asking around about why Khan is going that way, one source told me flatly, 'TK has always liked that style.'"

Similarly, WrestlePurists.com reported, "According to AEW sources, QT Marshall was not a fan of some of the shifts in AEW creative and felt the company wasn’t telling great stories the way they used to. In his view, putting on a bunch of high-end, high workrate matches with no story or build is being like NJPW, we’re told."


