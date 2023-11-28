WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
QT Marshall Confirms Departure from All Elite Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 28, 2023

QT Marshall, a long-time wrestler and backstage contributor for AEW, recently announced his departure from the company. He shared this news on Twitter/X, stating:

“Thank you AEW. Thank you Tony Khan. I’ve had the privilege of being here since day 1 and I’ve written over 750 formats for All Elite Wrestling and always with pride. As much as I’ve enjoyed being a VP, Manager of Talent Relations and wearing a myriad of hats, the company has changed a lot since 2019 and is heading in a different direction and I feel that it’s best I do the same as we only get one chance to go All In! I have officially resigned from AEW and will have fulfilled all obligations by the end of 2023. Thank you to everyone from the front office to the production truck to some of the hardest working talent in this sport! Most importantly, thank you to those who booed, cheered, and took part in this season of my life.”

Tags: #aew #qt marshall

