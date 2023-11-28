Cody Rhodes Announces Entry into 2024 Royal Rumble

The lineup for the 2024 Royal Rumble is beginning to take shape.

Cody Rhodes has announced his participation as the first confirmed entrant in the upcoming 30-man Royal Rumble match, set to take place at a WWE premium live event in January next year.

Rhodes, known as "The American Nightmare," expressed his desire to complete his journey and confirmed his entry into the Royal Rumble match, which is scheduled for January 27 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

Following his declaration, Shinsuke Nakamura was seen on the titan tron, indicating that Rhodes was the subject of his recent mysterious and enigmatic vignettes.

Nakamura, "The King of Strong Style," then made a surprise appearance, confronting Rhodes and spraying red mist into his eyes.