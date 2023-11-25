Triple H Tweets About C.M. Punk's WWE Return: "Mighty Cold Day in Hell."

The WWE Survivor Series concluded with its trademark broadcast end logo, leaving fans without the anticipated return of a beloved Chicago icon. However, in a turn of events not seen in nine years, the unexpected occurred.
CM Punk made his entrance to the iconic tune of Living Colour's "Cult of Personality," wearing a white t-shirt. He was greeted by the wildly enthusiastic crowd at the Allstate Arena, located near Chicago.
This return, shrouded in secrecy and considered highly unlikely until recently, became a reality.
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque sent out the following Tweet:
Mighty cold day in hell. #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/1Z0KZ2LwCb— Triple H (@TripleH) November 26, 2023
⚡ BREAKING NEWS: C.M. Punk Returns to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames!
After the conclusion of the main event of tonight's Survivor Series: WarGames pay-per-view, the WWE Universe was stunned by the re
