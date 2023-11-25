Triple H Tweets About C.M. Punk's WWE Return: "Mighty Cold Day in Hell."

The WWE Survivor Series concluded with its trademark broadcast end logo, leaving fans without the anticipated return of a beloved Chicago icon. However, in a turn of events not seen in nine years, the unexpected occurred.

CM Punk made his entrance to the iconic tune of Living Colour's "Cult of Personality," wearing a white t-shirt. He was greeted by the wildly enthusiastic crowd at the Allstate Arena, located near Chicago.

This return, shrouded in secrecy and considered highly unlikely until recently, became a reality.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque sent out the following Tweet: