WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

CM Punk Returns to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames!

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Nov 25, 2023

CM Punk Returns to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames!

After the conclusion of the main event of tonight's Survivor Series: WarGames pay-per-view, the WWE Universe was stunned by the return of former WWE, AEW and ROH World Champion, C.M. Punk.

Punk's future has been a topic of much discussion since his departure from AEW in September. This ongoing speculation has finally been resolved, as Punk has made his return to WWE, marking his first appearance since 2014.

The moment unfolded at the end of the Men’s WarGames main event at Survivor Series in Chicago. Following the victory celebration of Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins, the arena was filled with Punk's entrance music, signaling his dramatic return.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Live Coverage & Results (11/25/2023)

The following is the live coverage and results of tonight's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames pay-per-view event, courtesy of Matt Boo [...]

— Caylon Knox Nov 25, 2023 08:25PM


Tags: #wwe #survivor series #wargames #results #cm punk #aew

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85070/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π