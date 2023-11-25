CM Punk Returns to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames!

After the conclusion of the main event of tonight's Survivor Series: WarGames pay-per-view, the WWE Universe was stunned by the return of former WWE, AEW and ROH World Champion, C.M. Punk.
Punk's future has been a topic of much discussion since his departure from AEW in September. This ongoing speculation has finally been resolved, as Punk has made his return to WWE, marking his first appearance since 2014.
The moment unfolded at the end of the Men’s WarGames main event at Survivor Series in Chicago. Following the victory celebration of Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins, the arena was filled with Punk's entrance music, signaling his dramatic return.
NEVER. SAY. NEVER.@CMPunk has just returned to WWE at #SurvivorSeries!!! pic.twitter.com/0dpG6vyT5r— WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2023
