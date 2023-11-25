Team Cody Rhodes Defeats Drew McIntyre & The Judgment Day in Main Event of Survivor Series: WarGames

In the main event of tonight's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames pay-per-view, the team of Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and the returning Randy Orton picked up the victory over Drew McIntyre and the members of The Judgment Day.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Men's WarGames

Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso & Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day & Drew McIntyre

It's main event time!

Backstage we see Seth Rollins, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn freaking out because Randy Orton still hasn't showed up. Again we hear Jey Uso try and blame it on himself, saying he and The Bloodline put Orton on the shelf in the past.

Cody Rhodes walks in with his ring gear on as well and as they all walk off, Sami Zayn tells Cody they trusted him. He looks disappointed. They all walk off. Cody looks upset. Now the pre-match video airs to tell the story leading up to tonight's Men's WarGames main event here at WWE Survivor Series 2023 at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill.

It wraps up, and the commentators talk us through the rules for WarGames as the official match graphic is shown on the screen. The theme for Drew McIntyre hits and out comes "The Scottish Warrior" by himself. He stops and then his music dies down.

The Judgment Day's theme hits and out comes Damian Priest, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio. Drew and Damian stare each other down for what seems like forever. Cody Rhodes' theme hits next and out comes "The American Nightmare."

He takes his camo-colored weight belt off and kisses it while staring down his opposition in the shark cage at the top of the entrance ramp. Jey Uso's theme hits next and out he comes. Sami Zayn is out next. Seth Rollins makes his way out after them and the fans loudly sing along with his music.

Only one man still left ... if he's coming.

It looks like it will be Finn Balor and Seth Rollins kicking things off for their respective teams as the two starting things off inside the WarGames match. Cody, Sami and Jey head into the shark cage. Still no mention of Randy Orton.

The commentators briefly bring up how Orton has reportedly not even arrived to the building yet. Rollins immediately hits a suicide dive from one ring to the other on Balor to get this started as the bell sounds. Balor takes over and starts slamming Seth into the steel fencing.

We hear incredibly, incredibly loud "CM Punk!" chants once again as Rollins finally starts to shift the offensive momentum in his favor after blasting Balor running at him with a super kick. Balor slams Rollins on the metal connecting the two rings by the aprons. Ouch. Rollins hits sling blade as he fights back.

Rollins is dominating the action when the countdown clock appears. The fans help count down the final ten seconds and then The Judgment Day shark cage opens and out comes the newest member of the group, JD McDonagh. He sprints down to the ring but Rollins kicks him as he tries coming through the door.

JD recovers and brings some kendo sticks in the ring. Balor has Rollins down and out and now Rollins finds himself in a one-on-two situation where the two guys not only have the numbers advantage, but they each have kendo sticks as weapons as well. JD and Finn beat Rollins down with the kendo sticks as the fans boo.

After the clock appears and counts down again, we see "Main Event" Jey Uso emerge from the shark cage for the baby face team led by Cody Rhodes. He helps shift the offensive momentum back into the favor of he and Rollins, who take it to McDonagh and Balor during this three minute period where it's even at two versus two.

Again we hear very loud "CM Punk! CM Punk!" chants. How did WWE not see this coming with a show long angle about Randy Orton not being there and the baby face team being one man short in Chicago of all places?! The clock strikes again and when The Judgment Day shark cage opens, we see Drew get ready to emerge.

Priest stops him and says we're sticking to the plan. Drew says the plan just changed. Priest tells him to trust him. Priest exits the cage and heads down to the ring with caution, as Jey and Seth are both waiting for him with JD and Finn down. He has a weapon and he cleans house.

The Judgment Day has everyone down when the clock strikes and counts down. The buzzer sounds and out comes Sami Zayn for his team. He heads to the ring where The Judgment Day are waiting for him. He intercepts a kendo stick shot from one of them and gets the stick. He pulls a table out from under the ring for the biggest pop of the night.

Fans chant "Thank you Sami!" as he pulls the chant out and "Ucey! Ucey!" before shifting into the "Ole! Ole!" chants as he helps his team take over on offense inside the massive cage-enclosed double ring set up. The clock appears again and when it counts down, out comes Drew McIntyre for The Judgment Day team.

"The Scottish Warrior" hits the ring and immediately beats everyone down to help The Judgment Day take back over. He stalks his prey, a wounded Jey Uso, who is down and out in the second of the two rings by himself. McIntyre heads over after him and the two immediately start trading shots as the crowd roars and chants "Yeet!" as each shot lands.

Drew beats Jey down and is overheard yelling at Jey to acknowledge what he did to him and apologize for it. He slams him face-first into the fencing over and over again as he continues to shout this. The clock strikes and out next comes Cody Rhodes. He grabs a cow bell and rope and Seth remembers Hell In A Cell and grabs the other end.

Cody and Seth have words but Cody reminds him they only have to get along for one night. They low blow Finn with the rope and beat everyone down with it. Dominik Mysterio is out next as the clock expires for The Judgment Day's final member. He runs to the ring to enormously loud boos. He helps regain the lead for his team but then all four members of the opposing team surround him.

The fans come to life and then they explode as they all beat "Dirty" Dom down. The countdown clock appears again and fans chant "Randy! Randy!" but those chants quickly change to "CM Punk! CM Punk!" Rhea Ripley's theme hits instead and she runs down with the Money In The Bank briefcase just as Rollins is put through the table Sami brought in earlier.

She goes to cash the briefcase in on Priest's behalf as the crowd goes bonkers, but then out of nowhere, Randy Orton's theme hits and the crowd erupts. "The Viper" comes out super pumped up and looking in incredible shape. He hits the ring and starts taking out everyone in sight as fans chant "Randy! Randy!" He hits his trademark spots such as the draping DDT off the ropes.

Orton and McIntyre are the only two left standing in opposing rings. Fans chant "Holy sh*t!" as the two slowly close in on each other. They start trading shots but Priest jumps Orton from behind and now Priest and McIntyre beat Orton down in the corner of the ring as the rest of The Judgment Day members start to come to life. The rest of Orton's team recovers as well and now all ten men are brawling.

We see all five guys on the baby face team hit Orton's trademark draping DDT spot at the same time for a thunderous pop. Orton drops down in Viper mode and starts pounding the mat. He turns and looks at his own teammate in Jey Uso. The commentators talk about how Jey and The Bloodline took Orton out. Priest looks to attack from behind but Jey makes the save for Orton with an RKO.

Orton hits an RKO on the next guy that comes over. Cody hits a Cody Kick and Cross Rhodes. Uso hits Uso Splash. JD McDonagh is the last man standing. They chase him up the cage to the very tip-top and then they push him off and Orton catches him on the way down with an RKO. Orton tells Cody to finish it off. Cody hits a Cross Rhodes and scores the pin. Cody and Orton hug as the Men's WarGames match wraps up.

Winners: Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso & Sami Zayn