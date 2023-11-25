WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rhea Ripley Defeats Zoey Stark to Retain Women's World Championship at Survivor Series: WarGames

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Nov 25, 2023

The dominant reign of Rhea Ripley continues, as "The Nightmare" defeated Zoey Stark to successfully retain the WWE Women's World Championship at tonight's Survivor Series: WarGames pay-per-view.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

WWE Women's World Championship
Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Zoey Stark

Now the pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to our WWE Women's World Championship showdown tonight between Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day and former WWE NXT Superstar Zoey Stark.

After the pre-match package wraps up, Zoey Stark's theme hits and out she comes with her face painted up a bit. Michael Cole mentions how Stark won a women's battle royal to earn this title opportunity here tonight. Stark settles in the ring and her theme dies down.

Out comes Rhea Ripley with her hair looking quite different than usual. She's also got her black lipstick smeared in similar fashion to The Joker or Harley Quinn or something. She looks different than usual would be the takeaway from this point. "Mami" settles in the ring and gets ready to finish on top as always, or lose her title trying.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Stark and Ripley go face-to-face with their unique hair and paint jobs and talk trash before trading hard slaps to each others faces and finally getting after it as the crowd comes to life in the background inside AllState Arena.

Stark jumps into the early offensive lead, double-leg diving Ripley and dumping her on the mat and unloading with ground and pound. Ripley rolls to the floor to re-group but Stark dives out and splashes onto her. Back in the ring, Stark connects with a missile drop kick off the ropes but then Ripley connects with a vicious head butt that shifts the offensive momentum in her favor.

Ripley and Stark trade shots on the ring apron outside of the ring ropes. Stark DDTs Ripley face-first into the hard part of the apron. Back in the ring, Stark springboards into the ring with a corkscrew moonsault for another close near fall. Again we see Ripley roll out to the floor to regroup. Ripley slams Stark face-first into the apron from the floor and then the ring post. Back in the ring, Ripley connects with Rip-Tide for the win to retain.

Winner and STILL WWE Women's World Champion: Rhea Ripley

— Caylon Knox Nov 25, 2023 08:25PM

Source: Matt Boone of Rajah.com
Tags: #wwe #survivor series #wargames #results #rhea ripley #zoey stark

