Santos Escobar Defeats Dragon Lee at Survivor Series: WarGames

In the third bout of tonight's Survivor Series: WarGames pay-per-view, Santos Escobar picked up a victory over Dragon Lee.

Match results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Santos Escobar vs. Dragon Lee

After another quick commercial break, we return to a brief backstage segment with The Judgment Day. They talk about tonight's Men's WarGames main event and then we shoot to another commercial time out before the pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to our next match, which features Santos Escobar going one-on-one against Dragon Lee.

The video package wraps up and then we return live inside AllState Arena where Santos Escobar's theme hits and the former LWO member makes his way down to the ring to a ton of boos from the Chicago crowd. Michael Cole talks about Escobar with disgust after his attacks of Rey Mysterio and Carlito in recent weeks.

Dragon Lee's theme hits next and out comes the masked fan-favorite with a big blue cape on. He makes his way to the ring to a big pop and settles inside the squared circle ready for our next match of the evening. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Santos dominates from the word go and controls the offense for the first few minutes.

Lee shifts things in his favor after hitting a big flipping splash over the top onto Santos on the floor. Back in the ring, he hits a double stomp off the ropes onto Santos and then goes for a sit-down power bomb. He nearly drops Santos on his head so he stops and adjusts twice and then connects with the move for a close near fall. Santos kicks out and moments later hits his Phantom Driver for the win.

Winner: Santos Escobar