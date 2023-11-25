Gunther Defeats The Miz to Retain Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series: WarGames

The incredible title reign of "The Ring General" continues, as Gunther successfully retained his WWE Intercontinental Championship against The Miz at tonight's Survivor Series: WarGames pay-per-view event.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

WWE Intercontinental Championship

GUNTHER (C) vs. The Miz

Up next in our second PLE match of the evening will be "The Ring General" GUNTHER going one-on-one against "The A-Lister" The Miz with his WWE Intercontinental Championship on-the-line.

First we see a goofy Ruffles segment with Otis and Pretty Deadly arguing about whether they're called "chips" or "crisps." R-Truth also appears as a surprise cameo. We also see a backstage segment with Jey Uso and Sami Zayn being nervous because Randy Orton isn't here yet. Of course that prompts "CM Punk!" chants from the Chi-Town fans in the background. Whoops!

The pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to tonight's showdown between The Miz and GUNTHER. When it wraps up, we return inside AllState Arena where The Miz's theme hits and "The A-Lister" makes his way to the ring.

He settles inside and his entrance tune wraps up. Now the Imperium theme plays and out comes the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion in the history of the company. He settles inside the squared circle as well as the commentators sing his praises.

The ring announcer handles the formal pre-match ring introductions for this, our first of two title bouts scheduled for tonight's show. The bell then sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. GUNTHER dominates the action early on, but then Miz goes to work on the leg of GUNTHER, even putting him in the figure-four leg lock with his leg wrapped around the ring post.

GUNTHER recovers and starts to dominate for several minutes. Miz tries to go to work on his leg again but GUNTHER avoids it and takes back over until Miz distracts the ref by pulling the turnbuckle off the top in the corner. While the ref was dealing with that, Miz blatantly low-blows GUNTHER twice and hits his Skull Crushing Finale for a super close near fall. Moments later GUNTHER taps out Miz for the win to retain.

Winner and STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion: GUNTHER