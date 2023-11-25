Charlotte, Bianca, Becky and Shotzi Defeat Damage CTRL at Survivor Series: WarGames

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames pay-per-view, the team of Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch and Shotzi Blackheart defeated Damage CTRL's Bayley, Asuka, IYO SKY and Kairi Sane.

Match results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Women's WarGames

Damage CTRL vs. Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair & Shotzi

The bad ass cold open video package for tonight's show airs and then we shoot live inside of a jam-packed crowd inside AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill. as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show on commentary. We then get ready for our opener, which will be the Women's WarGames match.

Damage CTRL make their way out, as does the team of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and Shotzi. Lynch and Bayley of Damage CTRL will kick things off for their respective teams. As noted during the Ruffles Fan Vote results on the Kickoff Show, Lynch's team will jump off to the early advantage after the initial five minute opening interval.

Bayley takes it to Lynch early on, establishing the early offensive lead as the fans in Chi-Town boo. Lynch fights back as things end up in the corner, where we see a new, unique camera angle from a shot above the cage. Bayley and Lynch trade shots in the middle as fans chant "Boo!" and "Yay!" depending on who lands.

Lynch gets her Dis-Arm-Her on Bayley, but Dakota Kai uses a kendo stick through the cage to break it up. The clock ticks down and Shotzi comes in next. Lynch and Shotzi spend the next few minutes double-teaming Bayley. The clock strikes and IYO SKY comes in for the Damage CTRL team to even things up.

The WWE Women's Champion hits the ring like a bat out of hell and uses a chain as a weapon to help Damage CTRL fight back into competitive form. She and Bayley beat down Lynch and Shotzi for a while but then the baby faces fight back and take over. The clock strikes and in comes Bianca Belair swinging her ponytail as the third member of her team.

They enjoy a 3-to-2 advantage for a while until IYO SKY and Bayley use Belair's ponytail against her. Belair fights back and hits a double suplex on IYO and Bayley at the same time. Lynch comes off the top-rope with a leg drop and Shotzi comes off the top-rope with a big splash. The crowd goes wild as Belair's team pulls ahead once again.

Now the clock strikes again and when the fans finish counting it down, the shark cage opens and out comes Kairi Sane marching to the ring to even the odds for Damage CTRL. She takes her sweet time before getting into the rings. She actually climbs under the ring and comes out with an enormous trash can lid. The fans boo and then she heads into the ring with it.

Damage CTRL takes over and after a bunch of chairs are brought into the mix, Shotzi is buried under the pile of chairs. IYO SKY slams Kairi Sane onto the pile of chairs, which she splashes onto with a massive flying elbow. The fans boo as Damage CTRL are now very comfortably in the lead. The clock strikes again and out comes Charlotte Flair as the final member of her team.

Flair hits a blockbuster off the top-rope onto Bayley and another member of Damage CTRL. She helps her team regain the offensive lead until she and Lynch stare each other down. That brief distraction allows Damage CTRL to take back over control of the offense. Charlotte climbs to the top-rope with IYO on her shoulders holding a chain.

IYO knocks her off and continues climbing. She drops the chain down to Dakota Kai at ringside. Kai pulls out a trash can and ties the chain around the handle of it. IYO uses the chain to pull the trash can up. She gets it in her hands and drops the chain in the ring.

She stands up on the tip-top of the cage with the trash can, which she puts over herself before leaping off and splashing onto a pile of bodies down below for an enormous pop and follow-up "Holy sh*t!" chant. That was insane! The clock strikes and out comes Asuka as the final member of the Damage CTRL team and the final member not in the match in general.

Asuka immediately grabs two big kendo sticks from under the ring. She reaches under and pulls out more and brings them all into the ring. She also pulls out a table for a big pop. Kai helps Asuka put all of those weapons into the ring before Asuka comes in with a fire extinguisher as well. The bell sounds and the WarGames - The Match Beyond now begins. The first team to get a pin or submission wins.

Lynch and Belair are tied together with the chain and beat down. Asuka sprays mist in the eyes of Shotzi on the top-rope. Charlotte fights back and hits an insane moonsault off the tip-top of the cage. She and Lynch work together for double-team spots and double-loud pops. Lynch gets the Dis-Arm-Her on Sane, but Bayley hits a running knee to break it up.

Belair uses the fire extinguisher moments later to prevent the match from ending. Bayley dives in front of her teammate, saving Kairi Sane and taking the spear from Charlotte. Shotzi comes off the top-rope with a senton and then Belair hits the KOD on Bayley. Charlotte and Shotzi set a table up in the ring. Lynch sits on the middle ropes and Belair feeds Bayley to her. Lynch puts Bayley through the table with a Man-Handle Slam for the win. Awesome opener.

Winners: Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair & Shotzi