WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Tony Khan Reveals Latest Addition to Tonight's AEW Rampage Lineup

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 25, 2023

Tony Khan Reveals Latest Addition to Tonight's AEW Rampage Lineup

Tonight's AEW Rampage episode, part of a live double-feature alongside AEW Collision, will feature a newly announced match. This event, broadcasting from Pittsburgh, PA from 7-10pm EST on TNT, has been updated with a fresh lineup addition by AEW and ROH President Tony Khan, who shared the news on social media.

The latest match to join the AEW Rampage card, airing at 7/6c on TNT, is a showdown in the AEW women's division between former TBS Women’s Champion Kris Statlander and Diamante. This adds to the previously revealed bout of Wheeler Yuta versus Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH Pure Championship.


Tags: #aew #rampage #tony khan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85057/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π