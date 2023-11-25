Tony Khan Reveals Latest Addition to Tonight's AEW Rampage Lineup

Tonight's AEW Rampage episode, part of a live double-feature alongside AEW Collision, will feature a newly announced match. This event, broadcasting from Pittsburgh, PA from 7-10pm EST on TNT, has been updated with a fresh lineup addition by AEW and ROH President Tony Khan, who shared the news on social media.

The latest match to join the AEW Rampage card, airing at 7/6c on TNT, is a showdown in the AEW women's division between former TBS Women’s Champion Kris Statlander and Diamante. This adds to the previously revealed bout of Wheeler Yuta versus Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH Pure Championship.