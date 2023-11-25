AEW Wrestler Concerned Over Being Labeled as a One-Trick Phenomenon

Daniel Garcia, a promising young talent in AEW, has expressed concerns about being recognized more for his dance moves than his wrestling skills. Despite being a skilled technical wrestler at just 25 years old and with only around five years in the wrestling industry, Garcia, who joined AEW in October 2021, shared his thoughts with The Messenger. He noted that the focus on his dance moves often overshadows his in-ring abilities.

"People used to come up to me before the dance like, ‘Oh, you’re such a good wrestler. Now, people come up to me and say, ‘Oh, I like the dance.’ They don’t even talk about my wrestling. That’s the last thing on their mind."

"Part of me feels like the dance is almost a cheat code, it feels like I’m kind of taking the easy way out sometimes. That’s genuinely how I feel."

"I feel like an artist who has one major No. 1 song. Like everyone just knows him for that one song now, even though they have years and years and years of a great catalog. Now everyone just wants to hear that one song. That’s all people care about."