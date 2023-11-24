Being The Elite Reportedly Comes to a Permanent End

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has reported that the popular YouTube series "Being The Elite" has officially ended. The series had been on pause, and it seems there are no plans for its revival.

"Being The Elite" debuted in 2016, initially as a platform for the Young Bucks to document their wrestling careers. It evolved to play a significant role in advancing storylines in NJPW and ROH. The series was instrumental in generating excitement for the landmark 2018 All In event and the establishment of AEW in 2019. Notably, the official announcement of AEW was made in the January 1st, 2019 episode of "Being The Elite."