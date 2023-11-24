Inside Scoop: The Young Bucks' Fresh Creative Path and Upcoming Hiatus

The Young Bucks, comprised of Matt and Nick Jackson, last appeared in the ring at AEW Full Gear 2023, where they faced a defeat against Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho in a tag team match. Post-match, their frustration was evident as they expressed their anger by throwing chairs and wreaking havoc at ringside. This behavior seems to be a part of a larger storyline.

As per recent insights from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Young Bucks are set to embark on a new creative path and will be taking a break from AEW. The plan is for them to make a comeback as villains, expected to have a significant impact. The duration of their absence from TV is still uncertain, as this is just the initial phase of their transformation into heels.

Previously, the Young Bucks have held the AEW tag team championship twice.