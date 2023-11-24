Update on MJF's Shoulder Injury at AEW Full Gear

During the AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF sustained actual injuries in the main event.

In this event, MJF experienced a genuine hip injury, which necessitated being popped back into place, and a shoulder injury. Despite these injuries, he is not expected to miss any television appearances.

Before this main event, MJF had participated in the ROH Tag Team Title match alongside Samoa Joe against The Gunns. Post-match, The Gunns' attack on MJF led to his urgent hospitalization. In a subsequent development, Adam Cole intervened to stop Jay White from claiming the World Heavyweight Title by forfeit, paving the way for MJF's return for the main event.

Dave Meltzer, in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, noted that MJF had an existing shoulder issue going into the match, which was exacerbated by a top rope uranage.