Preliminary Buyrate Figures for AEW Full Gear 2023 Pay-Per-View Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 24, 2023

AEW's Full Gear event, held at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, was a successful pay-per-view endeavor.

The event was highlighted by MJF successfully defending the World Heavyweight Title against Jay White.

AEW President Tony Khan, in a post-event media interaction, mentioned that Full Gear is projected to have exceeded 100,000 pay-per-view buys, surpassing WrestleDream's performance.

Regarding viewership, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the streaming figures for Full Gear were approximately 15% higher than those for WrestleDream, potentially reaching over 20%. Meltzer stated, "Because of the holiday, our TV PPV numbers aren’t complete with one major system we usually get not factored into this, and it’s a system AEW usually doesn’t do well with. But based on the numbers we have as compared to the same number of days after the show, the numbers are up 33.3 percent from the same period for WrestleDream, but WrestleDream also didn’t do well on cable/sat. They are down 17.1 percent from Forbidden Door at the same period. Based on that, you’re looking at 122,000 to 140,000, with how well the late buys do being the key factor.”

A more detailed analysis of Full Gear's performance is expected to be available next week.

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #aew #full gear

