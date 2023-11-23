News on the AEW Segment Featuring Adam Page and Swerve Strickland's Blood-Drinking Incident

During the 2023 AEW Full Gear PPV, a notable moment occurred in the "Texas death match" between Swerve Strickland and “Hangman” Adam Page. This moment involved Page consuming blood that was flowing from Swerve’s head.

Regarding this particular spot, Fightful Select reported:

“We can confirm that the day following AEW Full Gear, Fightful was informed that the spot was planned and pitched by the participants, and was approved by the match producer. We’re told that people within AEW were very happy how the match was received and executed.”