WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

News on the AEW Segment Featuring Adam Page and Swerve Strickland's Blood-Drinking Incident

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 23, 2023

News on the AEW Segment Featuring Adam Page and Swerve Strickland's Blood-Drinking Incident

During the 2023 AEW Full Gear PPV, a notable moment occurred in the "Texas death match" between Swerve Strickland and “Hangman” Adam Page. This moment involved Page consuming blood that was flowing from Swerve’s head.

Regarding this particular spot, Fightful Select reported:

“We can confirm that the day following AEW Full Gear, Fightful was informed that the spot was planned and pitched by the participants, and was approved by the match producer. We’re told that people within AEW were very happy how the match was received and executed.”

Booker T Suggests AEW as an Ideal Fit for Ronda Rousey

Booker T has expressed his opinion that Ronda Rousey would be well-suited for All Elite Wrestling. During a recent episode of his “Ha [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 23, 2023 08:11PM

 


Tags: #aew #full gear #adam page #swerve strickland #deathmatch

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85030/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π