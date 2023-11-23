Booker T Suggests AEW as an Ideal Fit for Ronda Rousey

Booker T has expressed his opinion that Ronda Rousey would be well-suited for All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed why he thinks AEW could be a suitable platform for Rousey. Highlights from his podcast include:

Regarding AEW's interest in adding Rousey to their roster, Booker T said, “I don’t think Tony Khan is really concerned about how much money he’s spending on getting these guys under that banner. I think he’s moreso happy having those guys around and seeing those guys as a part of AEW. That right there, that’s a notch on the belt right there, snatching someone like Ronda Rousey from WWE. Just being able to say that. If Ronda Rousey is smart, she’ll sign a contract too and make sure the contract is only for 10 days a year.”

He also mentioned why AEW could be a suitable environment for Rousey: “So for me, Ronda was like, ‘Man, I like this WWE thing, it’s been cool having those WrestleMania moments with The Rock. Oh, that’s great, but I don’t have time to be on the road every weekend, that isn’t want I want to do.’ But for Ronda to be able to do this when she wants to do it, I think AEW is the greatest place for her to be.”