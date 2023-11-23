WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Booker T Suggests AEW as an Ideal Fit for Ronda Rousey

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 23, 2023

Booker T Suggests AEW as an Ideal Fit for Ronda Rousey

Booker T has expressed his opinion that Ronda Rousey would be well-suited for All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed why he thinks AEW could be a suitable platform for Rousey. Highlights from his podcast include:

Regarding AEW's interest in adding Rousey to their roster, Booker T said, “I don’t think Tony Khan is really concerned about how much money he’s spending on getting these guys under that banner. I think he’s moreso happy having those guys around and seeing those guys as a part of AEW. That right there, that’s a notch on the belt right there, snatching someone like Ronda Rousey from WWE. Just being able to say that. If Ronda Rousey is smart, she’ll sign a contract too and make sure the contract is only for 10 days a year.”

He also mentioned why AEW could be a suitable environment for Rousey: “So for me, Ronda was like, ‘Man, I like this WWE thing, it’s been cool having those WrestleMania moments with The Rock. Oh, that’s great, but I don’t have time to be on the road every weekend, that isn’t want I want to do.’ But for Ronda to be able to do this when she wants to do it, I think AEW is the greatest place for her to be.”

Dante Martin on the Brink of Comeback Following Injury

Dante Martin, who has been sidelined for a significant part of the year, is reportedly making progress in his recovery. Martin sustained a s [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 23, 2023 08:09PM

Source: WrestlingInc.com
Tags: #aew #ronda rousey #booker t

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85029/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π