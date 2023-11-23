WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dante Martin on the Brink of Comeback Following Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 23, 2023

Dante Martin, who has been sidelined for a significant part of the year, is reportedly making progress in his recovery. Martin sustained a severe injury in March during the ROH Supercard of Honor event, where he broke his leg while performing a Canadian Destroyer through multiple tables.

A July update indicated that Martin was recovering faster than expected. According to Fightful Select, Martin is close to making a comeback.

The report also mentions that Martin was recently seen backstage at an AEW event. However, there are no details yet regarding his potential storylines upon return. Meanwhile, Martin's brother and Top Flight tag team partner, Darius Martin, has been actively competing in ROH, engaging in both singles matches and teaming up with Action Andretti.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 23, 2023 02:26PM

