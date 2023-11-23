WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

   

 

Full SPOILERS from Recent ROH Television Taping

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 23, 2023

Full SPOILERS from Recent ROH Television Taping

Ring of Honor recorded multiple matches last evening for future broadcasts of ROH TV. These recordings took place before and after the AEW Dynamite episode of the same night. The results, as reported by PWInsider, are as follows:

Leyla Hirsch emerged victorious over Heather Reckless.

The Infantry triumphed against The Boys.

Emi Sakura secured a win against Trish Adora.

In a Pure Rules match, Wheeler Yuta defeated Lee Moriarty.

ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston was successful against Lee Johnson.

Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal won against Griff Garrison and Cole Karter. The match concluded with a stoppage, reportedly due to an injury sustained by Carter when his head impacted the mat.

Willie Mack defeated Robert Anthony.

Billie Starkz won her match against Marina Shafir.

Komander emerged victorious over Gringo Loco.

Colt Cabana and Brandon Cutler defeated Trevor Outlaw and GPA.

Dalton Castle won against Evil Uno.

Brian Cage secured a victory over Action Andretti.

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #roh #ring of honor #spoilers #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85027/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π