WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Ric Flair Reveals: “Some People Are Upset With Me Now That I Went To Work At AEW”

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 23, 2023

Ric Flair Reveals: “Some People Are Upset With Me Now That I Went To Work At AEW”

Ric Flair opened up about his move to AEW in a recent conversation with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay. He mentioned that his decision to join AEW caused some discomfort among certain individuals, though he refrained from naming anyone specifically.

Flair expressed, "I think some people are upset with me now that I went to work at AEW. I don’t know why. If you’re acknowledging, and you think I’ve contributed to the business, and I know I have because I hear it every day, you would think they would let me do whatever I want to do. As long as it doesn’t affect them. I’m not going to get on TV and say ‘AEW is better,’ I’m not doing something stupid. I’m just working. That’s all I know how to do. They’re mad. Not mad, but they did something…I’ll tell you off camera."

During his last appearance at AEW's Full Gear, Flair was involved in a physical altercation with Christian Cage, which saw Cage retaliate by striking Flair.

FTR Leads the 2023 PWI Tag Team 100 Rankings

On Wednesday, it was announced that FTR, consisting of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, topped the PWI Tag Team 100 list. In 2022, they were in [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 22, 2023 03:12PM

Source: Fightful for transcription
Tags: #aew #ric flair

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85025/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π