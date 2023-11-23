Ric Flair Reveals: “Some People Are Upset With Me Now That I Went To Work At AEW”

Ric Flair opened up about his move to AEW in a recent conversation with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay. He mentioned that his decision to join AEW caused some discomfort among certain individuals, though he refrained from naming anyone specifically.

Flair expressed, "I think some people are upset with me now that I went to work at AEW. I don’t know why. If you’re acknowledging, and you think I’ve contributed to the business, and I know I have because I hear it every day, you would think they would let me do whatever I want to do. As long as it doesn’t affect them. I’m not going to get on TV and say ‘AEW is better,’ I’m not doing something stupid. I’m just working. That’s all I know how to do. They’re mad. Not mad, but they did something…I’ll tell you off camera."

During his last appearance at AEW's Full Gear, Flair was involved in a physical altercation with Christian Cage, which saw Cage retaliate by striking Flair.